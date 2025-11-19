Bayern Munich zero in on Nicolas Jackson alternative as young striker leaps ahead of Dusan Vlahovic in list of Harry Kane backup options

According to Germany outlet Bild, Bayern are not expected to make any signings in the winter transfer window, even if Sacha Boey departs the club in January. The Bavarians feel their squad is well covered for the remainder of the season and prefer to focus on long-term planning rather than short-term fixes. In the summer, Bayern brought in Jackson on deadline day as a backup to Harry Kane, but despite the forward scoring three goals and providing one assist, the club are not convinced he is worth the €65 million (£56m/$75m) option to buy. As a result, they could allow his loan to expire without activating the clause.

Bayern are instead targeting 21-year-old Midtjylland striker Franculino as backup to Kane. The young forward has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 19 goals and providing three assists in 26 matches, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking prospects. Looking ahead, Bayern are also monitoring Juventus striker Vlahovic as a potential backup to Kane. With the Serbian entering the final year of his contract and possibly available as a free agent next summer, the club view him as a strong long term option to reinforce their frontline. For now, though, Vlahovic remains a secondary plan, with Franculino considered the main target.