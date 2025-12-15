Bayern Munich to battle Barcelona, Arsenal & Man City to Polish wonderkid tipped for record-breaking transfer

Bayern have set their sights on acquiring the services of Oskar Pietuszewski, the 17-year-old Jagiellonia Bialystok winger who has taken the Ekstraklasa by storm. Reports emerging from Germany and Poland confirm that the Bundesliga leaders have solidified their interest in the "Polish Jewel", dispatching senior scouts to monitor his development closely as they plot a move that could see them beat the Premier League’s elite to his signature.

The teenager has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in Eastern Europe this season, with his performances for the Polish side drawing the attention of the continent's biggest sporting directors. While Bayern have a long and successful history of recruiting from the region - most notably with Robert Lewandowski - they are arriving at a crowded negotiating table. The sheer volume of interest from Champions League contenders suggests that Pietuszewski’s stay in Bialystok is drawing to a close, with a summer transfer now appearing possible.