Bayern Munich offer Leroy Sane short-term contract in bid to keep winger for Club World Cup but Arsenal target could still leave in free summer transfer
Bayern Munich are prepared to offer Leroy Sane a short-term contract to ensure the winger stays until the end of the Club World Cup.
- Bayern could hand Sane a short-term “mini-contract”
- Arsenal remain frontrunners if German winger leaves
- Leao a potential replacement for Sane