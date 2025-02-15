Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 2025Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Bayern Munich target another Harry Kane-esque transfer but sporting director explains why move for Bayer Leverkusen hero Florian Wirtz may not be possible

F. WirtzBayer LeverkusenTransfersBayer Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichBayern MunichBundesligaH. Kane

Max Eberl insisted Bayern Munich can pull off another Harry Kane-esque transfer but a potential move for Florian Wirtz may not be possible.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kane was signed for €100m (£84m/$110m) from Spurs
  • Bayern might need to spend more for Wirtz
  • Leverkusen reportedly value the player at €150m (£125m/$155m)
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match