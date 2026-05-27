As things stand, the Catalans have taken the lead in the race to sign the England international. That leaves Bayern Munich and Liverpool—the other two heavyweights chasing the 25-year-old—likely to miss out.
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Bayern Munich faces a major transfer setback: Anthony Gordon reportedly prefers to join another top club
Gordon is keen on a move to Spain, drawn by the sporting project in north-east Spain led by manager Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta.
The Blaugrana's recent trip to London, during which Deco was accompanied by assistants Bojan Krkic and Joao Amaral, proved decisive.
Although the delegation also made official contact with Chelsea centre-forward Joao Pedro during the trip, their clear priority was to secure Gordon, the report states. That charm offensive in the English capital has now borne fruit and significantly swayed the situation.
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Bayern and Liverpool are likely out of contention.
Though the Liverpool-born forward has yet to decide his next move, reports indicate that Barcelona's sustained pursuit has convinced him to push for a move to Camp Nou, where he hopes to wear the Blaugrana shirt.
Bayern Munich had already expressed strong interest in Gordon weeks ago, and Liverpool launched a late transfer push as they look to rebuild after a disappointing season and the departure of Mo Salah. The Reds even made a determined move for the former Everton striker, but it now appears in vain, as the player himself is said to favour Barcelona.
Gordon's salary fits within Barça's budget.
Although FC Barcelona has agreed personal terms with the player, the club still faces a significant financial hurdle. Because Gordon is tied to the Magpies until 2030, Newcastle is in the driving seat.
A few weeks ago, the Premier League club valued him at between 85 and 90 million euros, a fee Barcelona is unwilling to meet.
Wages are less of a concern: Gordon's salary fits comfortably within Barca's budget for a new striker. Moreover, the Englishman is eager to move to Barcelona, a desire that could sway negotiations. Barcelona is pushing for a five-year contract.
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Gordon is versatile
At Barça, club officials believe the signing will add depth. Gordon is expected to strengthen the left flank and provide cover. Brazilian winger Raphinha remains the first choice there, yet he has missed several matches this season through injury. Meanwhile, loanee Marcus Rashford is due to return to Manchester United.
Because Gordon can also play through the middle, he offers cover for the departed Robert Lewandowski and eases pressure on the club to find a like-for-like replacement.
According to the report, Barcelona will still pursue a classic No. 9, but with Gordon on board, sporting director Deco can proceed with greater composure.