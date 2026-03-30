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Bayern Munich confirm left-back will leave in free transfer this summer
Mutual agreement reached for summer exit
During his time with Bayern, the Portuguese international has been a reliable presence, helping the club secure both a Bundesliga title and the DFL-Supercup. The decision to part ways appears to be amicable, with both parties now focusing on ending the current campaign on a high note as they pursue further silverware before the veteran defender says his final goodbyes.
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Max Eberl pays tribute to Portuguese veteran
Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Max Eberl, spoke highly of the defender’s contribution to the squad both on and off the pitch. He emphasised that Guerreiro’s professionalism and character made him a vital part of the dressing room atmosphere during his time at the club, even during periods of transition for the German giants.
Eberl stated: “We want to thank Rapha for the time we shared together: he could always be counted on on the pitch, and furthermore, people with his character enrich any dressing room. The conversations with him were good, based on trust and understanding. Now we are focusing together on our goals until the summer; together we want to achieve much more.”
A versatile career in Munich
Since his arrival, Guerreiro has established himself as a 'Swiss Army knife' for the Bayern coaching staff. To date, he has clocked up 89 appearances for the club, contributing 12 goals and providing eight assists. His ability to slot into various positions has been his greatest asset, featuring frequently as a traditional left-back, a wing-back, and even operating in the heart of the midfield. This season, he has played 23 times - nine from the start - in all competitions and scored four goals.
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International pedigree and future prospects
At 32, Guerreiro remains a highly decorated professional with significant experience at the highest level of the game. His international resume is particularly impressive, boasting 65 caps and four goals for Portugal. He was a key component of the squad that famously won Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019, while also representing his country at two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.