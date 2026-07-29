Bayern Munich have closed the summer transfer window, settling for the signings of Morocco's Ismaïl Saibari, young German Nathaniel Brown and Senegal's Bara Saboko Ndiaye.

The Bavarian club also drew a line under weeks of rumours swirling around two of their biggest stars, Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies.

Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the club had wrapped up their summer business for good. He spoke at the press conference to unveil new arrival Nathaniel Brown.

All told, Bayern spent just over 100 million euros this summer to land Saibari, Brown and Ndiaye.