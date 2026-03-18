Bayern Munich trigger buy-back option in bargain deal with big summer sale on the cards

Despite the buy-back clause, Aseko’s long-term future at the Allianz Arena remains uncertain as Bayern plans a significant midfield reshuffle. While a sale has not been ruled out, Sky reports that the likely exit of Leon Goretzka in the summer could open up a spot for him in Kompany's squad.

Sporting director Christoph Freund recently praised the U21 international, saying: "Noel is doing really well. He's integrated himself really well into the team and is improving from game to game. He brings aggression and a quality that is very interesting for us." While Freund confirmed the club will "continue to monitor him closely," the potential arrival of targets like Kennet Eichhorn could still block his path. Consequently, if a substantial offer arrives, the club might be tempted to sell the youngster for a significant profit.



