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Bayern legend admits to Tuchel's disaster... and assesses Kompany's surprise

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"... Qualifications alone are not enough to guarantee success!"

There are moments in the history of the big clubs when managerial decisions seem perfectly logical on paper, but as time goes on, a different outcome emerges, as reality takes a turn for the worse in ways that were completely unforeseen.

This happened years ago at Bayern Munich when Julian Nagelsmann was sacked and Thomas Tuchel brought in as his replacement; the Bavarian club’s officials learnt a lesson of this sort, whilst goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn recalls this decision, which he was behind, with an open heart.

Oliver Kahn gave an interview to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, in which the former Bayern Munich director spoke candidly about the mistake, which he describes as still baffling him to this day.

  • The logical solution? Qualifications alone aren’t enough!

    Oliver Kahn said: “We thought Tuchel was the logical choice. Everything pointed to him being the right man for the job. But ultimately, it’s not enough to look at CVs alone; there has to be a personal rapport. And you can’t always plan for that.”

    He added: “Tuchel had credentials we couldn’t deny: he won the Champions League with Chelsea, led Paris Saint-Germain to the final of the same competition, and on top of that he was living in Munich. It seemed to us that all the conditions were in place for a successful partnership.”

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  • Nagelsmann was sacked... and Oliver was the same!

    Khan and Salih Hamidic caused quite a stir when they sacked Nagelsmann and appointed Tuchel as his successor. However, what followed did not go to plan. Bayern won the Bundesliga title in the 2022–23 season, but this was down to Borussia Dortmund’s slip-ups rather than Bayern’s own strength, whilst the 2023–24 season ended without a single trophy following a painful exit from the DFB-Pokal against a third-tier side and a dramatic elimination from the Champions League by Real Madrid. Oliver Kahn himself did not escape the fallout and was sacked in May 2023, before witnessing Tuchel’s most painful failure. Tuchel’s tenure, in turn, came to an end after just one year.

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  • Kompany... a pleasant surprise

    Oliver Kahn expressed his clear admiration for what Vincent Kompany has achieved as Tuchel’s successor, saying: “At Bayern, they’re always looking for the ideal manager – the one with the best CV and the most impressive track record. Then someone comes along who wasn’t on anyone’s radar, and he goes on to achieve something extraordinary.”

    He added: “Kompany is in control of the team and has a clear vision of how to play football.”

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