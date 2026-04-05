Bayern legend admits to Tuchel's disaster... and assesses Kompany's surprise

There are moments in the history of the big clubs when managerial decisions seem perfectly logical on paper, but as time goes on, a different outcome emerges, as reality takes a turn for the worse in ways that were completely unforeseen.

This happened years ago at Bayern Munich when Julian Nagelsmann was sacked and Thomas Tuchel brought in as his replacement; the Bavarian club’s officials learnt a lesson of this sort, whilst goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn recalls this decision, which he was behind, with an open heart.

Oliver Kahn gave an interview to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, in which the former Bayern Munich director spoke candidly about the mistake, which he describes as still baffling him to this day.