Bayer Leverkusen are unstoppable! Harry Kane's title rivals take another step towards Bundesliga title and set incredible new club record with Freiburg win

Bayer Leverkusen set a new club record during their tight 3-2 win over Freiburg as Xabi Alonso's men continue their march towards the title.