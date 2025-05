This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

FC Barcelona Masia X Barcelona tie down another wonderkid! Teenager Roberto Tomas signs first professional contract after ending season as La Masia's top scorer Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona have handed a professional contract to teenager Roberto Tomas after he emerged as La Masia's top scorer. Roberto Tomas has been handed his first professional contract at 16

He was the top scorer of La Masia

He was the top scorer of La Masia

Has earned rapid promotion through the youth setup