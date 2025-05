This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wojciech Szczesny makes huge decision on his Barcelona future after considering second retirement despite being offered new contract W. Szczesny Barcelona LaLiga Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Szczesny has agreed to extend his contract with Barca

Polish goalkeeper played a vital role in Barcelona’s successful season

Barcelona still scouting market for a permanent replacement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱