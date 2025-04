This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Barcelona x Travis Scott! Rapper set to become next music superstar to feature on Clasico shirts against Real Madrid despite Taylor Swift rumours Barcelona Real Madrid Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga American rapper Travis Scott is set to become the latest superstar to feature on Barcelona's shirts for the Clasico clash with Real Madrid in May.

Taylor Swift had been mentioned as an option

Barcelona to take on Real Madrid on May 11