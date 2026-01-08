‘Barcelona took four years to pay me!' - Ex-coach reveals long wait for his salary and confirms ongoing legal battle against La Liga club

Quique Setien’s turbulent relationship with Barcelona officially ended on the pitch in August 2020, but the financial severance has only recently been concluded. Speaking to the Spanish radio programme El Larguero on the Cadena SER network, the Cantabrian coach confirmed that the chapter regarding his salary is finally closed, albeit after a delay that highlights the severe liquidity issues that have plagued the club in recent times.

Upon his sacking, Setien reportedly initiated legal proceedings to recoup the money owed to him, joining a list of creditors that painted a grim picture of the club’s economic health. However, the manager insists that he holds no further grievances regarding the specific debt.

"The Barca has taken three or four years to pay me," Setien confessed. "Everything is solved. They fulfilled all payments that they owed me and they owe me nothing."