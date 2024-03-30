Joao-Cancelo(C)GettyImages
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Barcelona may struggle to fulfil desire to keep Man City loanee Joao Cancelo beyond the summer - explained

BarcelonaJoao CanceloTransfersManchester CityPremier League

Barcelona might not be able to keep Joao Cancelo for a second loan spell as Manchester City look to sell the player in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cancelo might move out of Barcelona next season
  • Man City likely to sell him permanently
  • Saudi clubs eyeing move for Cancelo

Editors' Picks