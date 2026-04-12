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Mohamed Saeed

Barcelona stars accused of lacking 'respect' after beating Espanyol in Catalan derby

Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
P. Lozano
J. Cancelo

Barcelona’s emphatic La Liga victory over local rivals Espanyol has been overshadowed by allegations of unsporting behaviour. Following the 4-1 win at the Spotify Camp Nou, tensions boiled over as the visitors expressed their frustration with the attitude of Hansi Flick's side.

  • Lozano slams Barca attitude

    The Catalan derby is rarely a quiet affair, but the fallout from Saturday's clash has centered on the conduct of the Barcelona players. In the aftermath of a dominant performance led by Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, Espanyol midfielder Pol Lozano did not hold back when asked about his interactions with the home side, specifically a late-game spat with Joao Cancelo.

    A fuming Lozano spoke to DAZN in the mixed zone, firing sarcastic shots at the league leaders' perceived lack of class. "It’s not worth talking about, it’s always the same story," he snapped. "Everyone could see the level of respect they have for fellow professionals. I have nothing else to add."


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  • FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Provocation and derby heat

    While the initial comments suggested deep-seated resentment, Lozano attempted to clarify his stance as the emotions of the match began to settle.

    He acknowledged that while there was friction, much of it could be chalked up to the competitive nature of a high-stakes derby and the difficulty of dealing with a heavy defeat.

    "It wasn't against Cancelo," he later clarified. "These things happen on a football pitch. They were trying to get a rise out of me because they won, that's all. When you lose, you just have to take it on the chin."

  • Flick focuses on Champions League

    Despite the controversy surrounding the players' conduct, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was more concerned with using the victory as a springboard for their upcoming European ambitions. Barca are currently preparing for a crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, looking to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit.

    Flick is adamant Barcelona can pull off another famous "remontada" at the Metropolitano. "We don’t need a miracle, we need to play our perfect match," the German tactician told reporters.

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  • Fermin Lopez Barcelona 2025-26Getty

    'The fans believe in us'

    The optimism inside the Barcelona dressing room is shared by the players, who are leaning on the support of their fanbase to fuel their comeback attempt. Midfielder Fermin Lopez echoed his manager's sentiments, insisting that the squad is ready for the daunting task of facing Diego Simeone's men on their own turf.

    "The fans are with us, they believe in us. Let's hope we can make this comeback," Fermin told DAZN.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP