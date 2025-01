This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Piece of s***t' - Ex-Barcelona compares himself to wonderkid Lamine Yamal and backs teenager to become the 'best player in the world for many years' L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga Ex-Barcelona player Nolito has backed Lamine Yamal to become the world's best player as he admitted he was a "piece of sh*t" compared to the winger. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal excelling for Barca and Spain

Nolito backed him to become the best

Compared the teenager to himself Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱