This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'What the hell is going on here?!' - Barcelona star Jules Kounde delivers hilarious response to bizarre video of himself running in the middle of the road in the rain 'like a mad man' J. Kounde Barcelona LaLiga Jules Kounde has delivered a hilarious response to a video that emerged on social media of him running in the middle of the road "like a mad man". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kounde filmed running in the rain

Delivers hilarious response

Jokes he was running "like a mad man" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga BAR MLL Match preview