Adam Drury

'What the hell is going on here?!' - Barcelona star Jules Kounde delivers hilarious response to bizarre video of himself running in the middle of the road in the rain 'like a mad man'

Jules Kounde has delivered a hilarious response to a video that emerged on social media of him running in the middle of the road "like a mad man".

  • Kounde filmed running in the rain
  • Delivers hilarious response
  • Jokes he was running "like a mad man"
