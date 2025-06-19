This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Barcelona ready to bring in 'greatly exciting' signing as Joan Laporta dismisses La Liga president's warning ahead of Nico Williams arrival Barcelona N. Williams Transfers LaLiga Barcelona president Joan Laporta reassured the fans that the club are complying with La Liga's financial rules as they await Nico Williams' signing. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Laporta spoke about the club's plans this summer

Reassured fans about returning to the 1:1 rule

Hinted at the signing of Nico Williams Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱