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Barcelona set 48-hour deadline to seal €80m Rodri transfer from Man City
Barcelona launch 48-hour deadline for Rodri
Barcelona have set a firm 48-hour deadline to complete the signing of City midfielder Rodri, as per Fichajes. The Catalan club are pushing to reach a final agreement so the Spanish international can be presented at the upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy match.
Negotiations between the two European heavyweights are reaching a critical stage as they attempt to bridge the gap in valuation. Manchester City are holding out for a package worth close to €80 million (£69m) to sanction the midfielder's departure.
Barcelona's latest official bid of €60m plus €10m in add-ons was turned down by the Cityzens. An adjusted proposal offering up to €75m also failed to unlock the transfer, prompting further structured talks over the weekend.
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Rodri pushes for move to Camp Nou
The primary sticking point in discussions remains the exact economic structure of the transfer. City want the guaranteed portion of the fee maximised, while Barcelona are striving to limit their guaranteed outlay.
Both clubs are evaluating two main compromise formulas to reach the required valuation. One proposed structure includes €70m in fixed payments with reduced add-ons, while another features €65m fixed alongside €15m in performance-related bonuses.
Crucially, Rodri has already communicated his firm desire to leave England and prioritises a move to Barcelona. With alternative interest from Real Madrid now completely ruled out, the midfielder's clear stance has given Blaugrana immense confidence during negotiations.
Laporta intervenes to resolve final details
Rodri recently returned to England to report for pre-season training with the Cityzens after requesting a brief delay to resolve his future. He intends to build match fitness with City, though his stay in Manchester could prove short-lived.
Barca view City's valuation as somewhat steep given that the midfielder has just one year remaining on his contract. However, the Catalan hierarchy accept that they must meet the English club's financial demands to secure his signature immediately.
President Joan Laporta is now scheduled to intervene directly in the final stages of negotiations. Blaugrana hope Laporta's direct involvement will finalise an agreement over the weekend or by Monday at the very latest.
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Unveiling plans and wider transfer impact
If Barcelona successfully meet their self-imposed deadline, Rodri will travel to Catalonia shortly after an agreement is struck. The club plan for him to take part in his first training session on Tuesday before appearing at the Joan Gamper Trophy presentation.
Securing the marquee midfielder will significantly influence Barcelona's financial planning and remaining wage cap allowance under Liga regulations. Once the final cost of Rodri's transfer is quantified, the sports management team will pivot to their remaining transfer priorities.
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