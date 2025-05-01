Barcelona set to sensationally re-sign defender they let go in 2015 as €40m Spaniard - who had record snatched off him by Lamine Yamal - already has 'internal agreement' to make return
Barcelona want to sign defensive reinforcements this summer and they could sensationally reunite with one of their former youth players.
- Barca on the hunt to sign a left-back
- Have been eyeing a reunion with Alex Grimaldo
- Club and player have reportedly reached an 'internal agreement'