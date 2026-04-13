Barcelona’s negotiations with the Dutch star have been frozen

Rood Nystad, Twente’s defender, has attracted the attention of Barcelona’s sporting directorate as a potential signing.
The Dutch centre-back has been on the Catalan club’s radar for some time, and his name still carries weight in Barça’s corridors.
At 18, the Twente centre-back is widely regarded as one of the Netherlands’ most promising talents. Despite his tender age, he has already begun to accumulate top-level experience. Standing 1.93 m tall, he combines a powerful physique with a commanding presence in the penalty area, traits that point to a bright future in European football.
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