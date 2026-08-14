Barcelona's gem steals Flick's mind

Pre-season at Barcelona always throws up new names from the club's academy, youngsters who start out away from the spotlight before gradually forcing their way into the coach's plans.

Take last summer. Dro and Jofre Torrents came through a series of tests and ended up in the first-team group as the official season kicked off.

Sport newspaper reported: "A full month after the start of the current pre-season period at Barcelona, a number of the club's academy players are still working under the leadership of coach Hansi Flick."

Orian Goren and Ibrahima Toncara are two of them. Born in 2009 and 2010 respectively, the pair rank among the brightest talents La Masia has produced, and the club pin serious hopes on both.

Once the season ended, the pair were told to join first-team training from July.

Goren's campaign ran late. He not only featured until the closing stages of the Champions Cup with Pol Planas's team, but kept going right up to his holiday by joining the side for the Catalonia Cup.