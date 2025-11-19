Why Barcelona bizarrely asked Robert Lewandowski to 'stop scoring goals' at the end of his debut season with Barcelona

In "Lewandowski. Prawdziwy" ("Lewandowski. The Real One”), author Sebastian Staszewski has alleged that Barcelona urged Lewandowski to stop scoring goals. With two matches still to play and Barcelona already crowned league champions under then-manager Xavi Hernandez, the meeting reportedly took a strange turn. According to Staszewski, Lewandowski was summoned for discussions with several high-ranking executives shortly after Barcelona mathematically sealed the title. At that moment, he led the league’s scoring chart with 23 goals, comfortably ahead of the competition. Then came the request.

"Robert, we need you to stop scoring goals in the last two matches," a board member said.

The Polish striker was stunned to hear that unusual request. In his decades-long career, no club had ever asked him to hold back. But the reasoning was not tactical, but financial.