Barcelona responds to Atletico's disgust: you have crossed the red line

Tension between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid erupted over Julian Alvarez on Thursday evening in Monaco, during the league phase draw of the UEFA Champions League.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the chief executive of Atletico Madrid, fired the first shots at the Catalan club.

Minutes later, Rafa Yuste hit back with equal force to defend Barcelona's position in an affair that revolves around Julian Alvarez's future.

Gil Marin got in first. He appeared on Movistar+ with a strongly worded message about the situation of the Argentine striker.

He said: "Julian is already suffering, because there are people who have devoted their efforts to deceiving and confusing him. I am sorry, because I know him well, he is a great player and a great person, but he is in a state of total confusion."

The Atletico chief then turned his fire directly on Barcelona, after Joan Laporta had publicly repeated that the Catalan club stood ready to sign the Argentine striker.

Gil Marin said: "This angers us even more, because we are disgusted by Barcelona's falseness and its lack of ethics and professionalism."

He added: "We can only confirm that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances. As the general director and the person chiefly responsible for running the club, I have everyone's support. The player will not be sold to Barcelona."