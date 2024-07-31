Barcelona ready to meet Dani Olmo asking price after having 'insulting' opening bid knocked back by RB Leipzig

(C)Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeBarcelona ready to meet Dani Olmo asking price after having 'insulting' opening bid knocked back by RB LeipzigBarcelonaDani OlmoTransfersRB LeipzigBundesligaLaLigaBarcelona are closing in on signing Dani Olmo this summer as they agree to meet RB Leipzig's asking price.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona agree to meet Olmo's asking priceMissed out on signing WilliamsHave placed a second bid with RB LeipzigArticle continues below