This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona to raise much needed transfer funds with sale of talented young prospect to Serie A side Fiorentina Barcelona Fiorentina Transfers LaLiga Serie A Barcelona have agreed the sale of a teenage prospect to Fiorentina, raising funds to be used elsewhere in the transfer market. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Teenage defender Eman Kospo set to leave

Deal agreed with Fiorentina

18-year-old will depart La Masia Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Club Friendlies KOB BAR Match preview