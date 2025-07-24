Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals new Barcelona signing Marcus Rashford wanted to be a 'one-club man' for Man Utd before being frozen out M. Rashford Manchester United Transfers Premier League Barcelona LaLiga

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed Marcus Rashford wanted to be a "one-club man" for Manchester United before being frozen out by Ruben Amorim. The England international, who spent nearly two decades rising through the ranks at Old Trafford, found himself on the fringes after the Portuguese manager took over and has now embarked on a new journey to reignite his England dreams.