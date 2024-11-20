FBL-ENG-FACUP-WOLVES-COVENTRYAFP
Barcelona ponder move for Wolves defender Hugo Bueno as cheaper alternative to Alphonso Davies

Barcelona are considering a low cost move for Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno, who is currently on loan at Feyenoord.

  • Barca want to add a left-back to the squad
  • Hugo Bueno emerging as a candidate
  • Club also interested in Alphonso Davies
