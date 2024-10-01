Lewandowski Barcelona Young Boys Getty
Harry Sherlock

Barcelona player ratings vs Young Boys: Ageless Robert Lewandowski swats Swiss opponents aside as Raphinha and Pedri produce magic in Champions League stroll

Player ratingsBarcelonaR. LewandowskiChampions LeagueFEATURESBarcelona vs BSC Young Boys

The Pole scored twice as Hansi Flick's side eased to their first European victory of the campaign in Catalunya

After a dismal weekend result that saw them beaten 4-2 by Osasuna, Barcelona side came into their Champions League clash with Young Boys on Tuesday desperate to prove a point. Some absolutely beautiful football followed, as Barca's attack dovetailed to devastating effect against their Swiss opponents and secured a 5-0 win.

Barcelona had the lead within eight minutes, as Robert Lewandowski ghosted in at the back post to tap in a cross-cum-shot from Raphinha. The Brazilian then added a second himself, finishing after Pedri's shot was blocked.

Pedri soon turned provider, sending an excellent free-kick into the area, which was headed in by Inigo Martinez. And just five minutes after the restart, Barca extended their lead after Martinez met a Raphinha corner with a diving header back across goal for Lewandowski, who tapped in.

The Blaugrana added a fifth late on, as Alejandro Balde's cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by Mohamed Camara.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...

