Barcelona player ratings vs Osasuna: Viva Vitor Roque! Brazilian wonderkid's winner lifts the gloom as Xavi's long farewell begins

The January signing made the difference with his first Liga goal amid a poor overall performance from the Blaugrana

Move over Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona have a new star striker in their ranks! Vitor Roque bagged his first goal in red and blue, the only one of the night, as the Blaugrana beat mid-table Osasuna in the first match since Xavi announced his pending resignation. Brazilian teenager Vitor scored within two minutes of entering the fray in the second half, finding the net with an impressive header to hand Barca a tepid 1-0 win.

The Blaugrana enjoyed control of the possession in the first half, but had admittedly little to show for it. They put just one effort on target in the opening 45 minutes, Jules Kounde's narrow miss from a corner standing as the closest they came to scoring.

A substitute changed things, though, as Vitor scored shortly after entering the fold. His finish was a clever one, the teenager meeting Joao Cancelo's trivela pass with a bullet header. Xavi's side thought they had a second with 10 minutes remaining, as Vitor and Lewandowski linked up, but the Polish striker was ruled offside after curling a fine shot into the far corner.

This wasn't comfortable at any point, as Barca's 1-0 lead looked precarious for the last 30 minutes. Still, points matter for a team that is now trying to stay afloat in the Champions League race. Xavi, now counting down the days, can't have any gripes about the result.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Olympic Stadium...