Barcelona finalising plan to play match in Peru to make up for missed revenue after Miami clash against Villarreal cancelled
Barcelona explore Peru friendly after Miami cancellation
The Catalan giants are negotiating a lucrative offer to play in Peru in late December after the club’s planned Miami fixture against Villarreal was officially cancelled. According to Mundo Deportivo, the potential friendly would generate between €7-8 million, providing a much-needed financial boost amid the club’s ongoing efforts to stabilise revenue streams.
Barcelona had been scheduled to face Villarreal at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, but the event organisers, Relevent Sports, withdrew due to “uncertainty in Spain.” La Liga and Relevent confirmed the match would not take place, citing a lack of preparation time and growing political instability, while Barcelona described it as a “missed commercial opportunity.”
The club had also rejected a separate offer to play in Libya earlier this month, which could have generated an additional €5m, due to safety concerns. Now, the club see the Peru proposal as an ideal alternative to recover lost income, especially after another financial setback from the Miami cancellation.
- Getty Images Sport
Financial motives drive Laporta’s decision
Club president Joan Laporta personally addressed the players, manager Hansi Flick, and sporting director Deco at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training complex, confirming the club’s willingness to accept the Peru offer. During the meeting, Laporta highlighted the match’s financial significance, especially in light of reduced commercial revenues this season.
The friendly would take place after Barcelona’s final La Liga fixture of 2025, originally set to be the Miami encounter with Villarreal on December 20, and before the league’s Christmas break. The club are consulting the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) to ensure the date aligns with the players’ collective bargaining agreement regarding the official start of the holiday period.
If approved, the trip would mark Barcelona’s second exhibition abroad in December, following their 2023 friendly in the United States against Club America. The South American market, particularly Peru, represents a strong commercial opportunity for the club’s global brand strategy and one that fits perfectly with Laporta’s renewed push to strengthen ties across Latin America.
Wider impact on La Liga’s global ambitions
The decision to cancel the Miami fixture has reignited debate over La Liga’s internationalisation strategy, a key project championed by Javier Tebas. The league president criticised the cancellation as “narrow-minded,” accusing Spanish football authorities and Real Madrid in particular of “blocking progress” in taking competitive fixtures abroad.
Barcelona, meanwhile, have sought to maintain their own commercial momentum through friendlies and global tours. The Peru proposal illustrates how the club are bypassing traditional barriers to secure financial stability independently of La Liga’s initiatives. The €8m payday would not only cover the lost Miami revenue but also strengthen Barca’s cash flow ahead of an expensive 2026 campaign, which will include the reopening of the newly-renovated Camp Nou.
For a club still recovering from years of financial turbulence, opportunities like this remain critical. Despite improved sponsorship income and Champions League qualification, the Blaugrana club continue to navigate tight economic margins, and every global engagement is carefully evaluated for its commercial return.
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona’s South American trip gathers momentum
The friendly in Peru would cap off Barca’s 2025 calendar year and could be scheduled just days after their final La Liga fixture against Villarreal at La Ceramica. While the precise date remains under discussion, internal approval appears likely, given the club’s positive financial projections and the absence of major scheduling conflicts.
If confirmed, it will be Barcelona’s first-ever senior appearance in Peru, a country with a passionate fanbase and strong ties to Spanish football. The match is expected to draw significant local attention, with organisers anticipating a sell-out crowd and major television coverage across South America.
Barcelona’s first competitive match of 2026 is set for January 3 or 4 against Espanyol at Cornella-El Prat, meaning players would have a short window for rest before the season resumes.
