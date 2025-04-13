Barcelona's change of philosophy? Tiki-taka club can win La Liga, Champions League & Copa del Rey treble on defensive performances claims manager Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick has claimed that Barcelona's defensive performances will help them win titles rather than their uber-offensive showings.
- Barca known for their attacking style of play
- Put on defensive masterclass against Leganes
- Flick says defensive showings will help win titles