Barcelona now have just one option after UEFA’s complaint

Barcelona have lodged an official complaint with UEFA over a penalty not being awarded in their favour against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The club requested an investigation into the officiating, including access to communications between the match referee and the video assistant referee.

However, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, UEFA has never released such recordings and is unlikely to do so this time.

Instead, the club’s sole recourse would be to travel to UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon to listen to the recordings in person—a procedure already used in Spain, where the Referees’ Committee lets clubs review audio at its own offices without releasing it.

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