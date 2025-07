This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona will wrap up the signing of winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen, but the role the 19-year-old will play under Hansi Flick remains unclear.

€3m Bardghji deal nears finalisation

Unclear if winger joins first team immediately