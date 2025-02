This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona nearing deal for €25m flop! Brazilian side Palmeiras in advanced talks to sign Real Betis loanee Vitor Roque Barcelona V. Roque Transfers Real Betis Palmeiras LaLiga Serie A Barcelona are close to selling Vitor Roque to Palmeiras as Real Betis loanee is set to end his nightmare in Europe. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca and Palemeiras in talks over Vitor Roque's transfer

The transfer window in Brazil closes on Friday

Brazilian currently on loan with Betis Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱