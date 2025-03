This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Barcelona looking to avoid Lionel Messi issue with Lamine Yamal as teenager is set to be made club's highest-paid player amid ongoing contract talks L. Yamal L. Messi Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona are reportedly trying to extend Lamine Yamal's stay at the club but are eager not to repeat their past Lionel Messi contract fiasco. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal's current terms expire in 2026

Talks over new deal with Barcelona

Club don't want Messi contract fiasco repeat Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ATM BAR Match preview