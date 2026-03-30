Barcelona line up new goalkeeper target but Marc-Andre ter Stegen puzzle remains unresolved

Ter Stegen's physical problems have severely restricted his playing time, managing just three appearances and 270 minutes across La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season. After recovering from back surgery, he sat on the bench before moving on loan to Girona in January. He played two league matches for his new club but suffered a hamstring injury, sidelining him for another seven games. Consequently, his international prospects are fading as the World Cup approaches.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann stated: "Out of respect for him, I’m not ruling it out entirely, but the chances are still very, very, very slim because you have to look at his overall situation."

Nagelsmann added: "He needs to step up his rehab. He’s doing quite well and isn’t in much pain anymore, just a little bit, but it takes time. He’s not 21 anymore and has a few matches under his belt; we just have to see how he’s getting on."