Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta backs Lamine Yamal to become 'one of the greatest' & opens up on coaching ambitions
Barca's heir to the throne receives royal approval
In the pantheon of Barcelona greats, few voices carry as much weight as Iniesta's. As the Catalan giants lead the charge for the Spanish league title, Yamal has firmly established himself as the face of the club's new era, shouldering a level of expectation that would crush most experienced professionals, let alone a teenager. The Masia graduate has become the team's creative hub, dazzling the Camp Nou faithful with a blend of audacity and technical precision that has drawn inevitable comparisons to the legends of the past.
While pundits and fans have been quick to crown him the next global superstar, validation from within the club's inner sanctum is often the most telling metric of a player's trajectory. Iniesta, who defined an era of dominance alongside Xavi and Lionel Messi, has been watching from afar as the 18-year-old continues to shatter records and defy logic. The World Cup winner believes that Yamal is not just a fleeting talent but a generational force who has the potential to etch his name alongside the very best to have ever played the game, provided he maintains his hunger and discipline.
Iniesta: 'It is in his hands'
Speaking while completing his coaching qualifications in Dubai, Iniesta did not hold back in his assessment of the Ballon d'Or runner-up. He highlighted the unique "naturalness" with which Yamal plays, but warned that the challenge now lies in consistency and annual growth.
When asked about the teenager's ceiling, Iniesta was unequivocal: "Lamine Yamal's challenge is to keep growing every year. He plays with incredible naturalness, and it is in his hands to become one of the greatest if he keeps pushing himself."
A return to the dugout in the making
While his eyes remain fixed on his former club, Iniesta is also busy plotting his own next chapter. The 41-year-old is currently in the final stages of obtaining his Pro license, a process he is undertaking in Asia before launching his managerial career. He revealed that the transition from pitch to touchline has fundamentally shifted his perspective on the sport.
"My idea is to start coaching soon. I am missing the Pro license, which I am completing here in Asia," Iniesta explained. "As a coach, you start watching football differently, with a different perspective. The ball still attracts you, but today there are very few secrets. What matters now is preparing myself in the best possible way."
He elaborated on his philosophy, noting that while having a clear identity is crucial, a modern manager must be pragmatic. "When you start coaching, you first need to know the players you have and what they can give you. You must have a clear idea of how you want to play, but also the mentality to adapt to the situation."
Pedri praise and a warning for Albacete clash
The interview also touched upon another midfield jewel, Pedri. Often cited as Iniesta’s spiritual successor, the Canary Islander has become the metronome of the Barcelona midfield.
“Pedri feels very comfortable on the ball and is always involved,” he said. “He can organise the game but also provide imbalance. He is a very complete player with brutal qualities who will keep improving.”
Up next for Barcelona is a Copa del Rey tie against Albacete on Tuesday. It is a fixture that pulls at Iniesta’s heartstrings, pitting the club where he became a legend against the boyhood side where it all began.
Despite his allegiance to the Blaugrana, he issued a stern warning to his former team. Albacete famously eliminated Real Madrid in the previous round, proving they are capable of toppling giants. "There are matches you simply cannot miss, and Albacete coming from eliminating Real Madrid is already a warning," Iniesta noted, confirming he would be watching intently from Dubai as Barcelona look to avoid the same fate as their eternal rivals.
