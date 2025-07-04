This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Barcelona not quite there yet! La Liga warns champions they still don't comply with financial rule preventing them from registering Nico Williams Barcelona LaLiga Athletic Club N. Williams Transfers Barcelona’s summer transfer plans have hit another roadblock as La Liga maintains their non-compliance with financial fair play regulations. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona fail to meet financial fair play requirements

Cancelled €100m deal key to registration issues

Wouldn't be able to register Williams if they sign him now