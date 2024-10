This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Barcelona set for huge payout after Gavi suffered season-ending injury on Spain duty last year in welcome boost to club's finances Barcelona Gavi Spain LaLiga Barcelona are set to gain financially due to Gavi's long-term injury that he suffered last year while on international duty.

Spanish midfielder could return to action next weekend

Barcelona set to face Sevilla on October 20