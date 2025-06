This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Barcelona hold talks with Nico Williams with Spanish superstar weighing up move away from Athletic Club - as Lamine Yamal drops hint on potential link-up N. Williams L. Yamal Barcelona Athletic Club LaLiga Transfers Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly met up with Nico Williams' agent in a bid to reignite their interest in the Athletic Club winger. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona reopen talks with Williams

Deco meets with the winger's agents

Yamal drops hint at potential link-up Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱