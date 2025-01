This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Barcelona 'hold meeting' with Jhon Duran's agent over transfer - despite financial troubles preventing Dani Olmo registration Barcelona J. Duran Transfers Aston Villa Premier League LaLiga Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Jhon Duran's agent over a possible transfer despite their financial woes. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca eyeing move for Aston Villa's Duran

Held talks with the player's agent

Duran's current contract valid until 2030 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱