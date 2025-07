This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Barcelona are heading to Japan after all! Hansi Flick's men jet off as Vissel Kobe friendly to go ahead as scheduled despite alleged fraud and contract breaches Barcelona Vissel Kobe LaLiga J. League Daegu FC FC Seoul Barcelona have confirmed their tour to Japan is back on, with the Vissel Kobe friendly going ahead after resolving contract disputes and flight chaos. Barcelona's Japan tour is back on after late resolution

Vissel Kobe clash confirmed for July 27

Chaos resolved after breach of contract