This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen blasts 'false news' of cheating accusations after split from wife Daniela Jehle M. ter Stegen Barcelona Showbiz LaLiga Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has hit out at "false news" suggesting that cheating was behind his split from wife Daniela Jehle. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below German keeper separating from wife

Couple married for almost eight years

Amicable split with neither party to blame Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League BAR BEN Match preview