'Barcelona fans would love him!' - Bruno Fernandes backed for shock La Liga transfer amid positional restrictions at Man Utd
Fernandes' change in role at Man Utd
Fernandes was the only shining light at United's worst campaign in the Premier League's history last season. The Portuguese midfielder was the team's best performer and highest scorer with 19 goals and as many assists in 57 matches across all competitions.
Despite a stellar campaign, Amorim decided to experiment with Fernandes' role in the team as in the current campaign, he has been placed in a two-man central midfield role alongside Casemiro. With the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer and Mason Mount's revival, Fernandes has been forced to play in a more defensive position this season, mostly in a 3-4-2-1 system.
Fernandes told to join Barcelona
Speaking to Casinostugan, former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta said: "Look at Ilkay Gundogan. He came to Barca also in his thirties, so in terms of age, not too much to worry about if Bruno Fernandes wants the move. Talent-wise, he has all the time that he needs for a player to succeed in La Liga. It's obviously about how he feels about it. He's obviously the captain at Man Utd. Maybe the fact that he's not playing in a position where he would prefer could influence him. I cannot see why he couldn’t go to La Liga, to Barca, especially.
"Again, I think players love those challenges, different countries, different leagues, winning trophies in different leagues, and I'm sure it crossed his mind many times. But again, it's about ambition, it's about his situation there. In the same way I would love to see Vinicius Junior in the Premier League, I would love to see Fernandes in La Liga. Barcelona fans would love him, 100%. His character, both talent-wise and personality-wise."
Fernandes linked with move to Saudi league
Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interest in Fernandes for a long time now, although interest in the midfielder was fended off in the last window, with United’s club captain making no push for an exit from Old Trafford. He is tied to a contract through to 2027 that includes the option for a further 12-month extension.
Amid his transfer links to the Middle East, United have been told that they should not ignore any transfer offers from the Saudi Pro League. Former Red Devils star Wes Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - told GOAL: "I think he will be. Regardless of what happens with Bruno, I know that he would really love to stay. At the same time, if stupid offers get brought in, what can you do? He’s getting to that age now where he still wants to be part of it, but you can’t just dismiss everything because that’s not how the world works. I don’t think anyone would take it too personally if that did happen.
"He’s done everything he can to try and help the team. At some point it will come to that crunch if someone comes in - probably talking Saudi with that money. If that happens again, whatever happens you can’t blame Bruno. You have to accept that he did right by what he needed to do and then move on again. You need a player with that same energy. That’s what people don’t get - the same energy. Sometimes my mates say ‘he does this, he does that’, which is because sometimes nobody else is doing anything! He’s trying to do something. People don’t understand that and get it, which is fine. But he is definitely a player that you need, or need someone like that. Not necessarily to replace, but in the same category. If he was to go, it would be a big miss."
Amorim's update on Fernandes' injury
The 31-year-old suffered a late injury scare during United's comeback victory over Crystal Palace last weekend. However, Amorim eased concerns after the game, as he told TNT Sports: "It was a kick. I was shouting at him, we made a substitution in the end. He needed to talk to the bench but he said it was just a kick so everything is okay."
Fernandes is likely to return to action in the club's upcoming Premier League game against West Ham on Thursday at Old Trafford.
