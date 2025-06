This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona 'failed' to deal with Vitor Roque as sporting director Deco aims dig at Xavi 'mistake' over Brazilian forward's transfer V. Roque Barcelona LaLiga Palmeiras Serie A Barcelona sporting director Deco says Vitor Roque flopped at the club because former coach Xavi insisted they rush the Brazilian's signing. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Deco reveals why Roque's transfer was a failure

Sporting director takes a dig at Xavi

Roque has returned to Brazilian Serie A Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Serie A PAL JUV Match preview