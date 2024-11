This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

getty 'There was not much we could do' - Barcelona deny they failed to sign Nico Williams due to registration concerns Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Athletic Club Barcelona failed to sign Nico Williams last summer, but Joan Laporta's advisor has denied that the deal fell through due to registration concerns. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca were keen to sign Nico Williams

Spaniard had terrific EURO 2024 campaign

Club insider reveals real reason why he didn't join Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱