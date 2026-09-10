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Julian AlvarezGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Barcelona, Deco: "We have always been respectful over Julian Alvarez, €100 million offered"

Barcelona
Transfers
J. Alvarez

The Blaugrana sporting director returns to the failed negotiations for the Atlético Madrid Argentine player

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, looked back on the summer transfer window that has just closed in an interview with El Món a RAC 1. The blaugrana chief covered several topics, including some of the biggest names of recent weeks, and again backed Hansi Flick's project after the team's excellent start to the season.


He also spoke about Barça's attempt to sign Julián Álvarez, a move Deco said leaves his conscience clear.


  • "There are things we cannot talk about. We did things properly. We submitted an offer of €100 million, to be paid over three years, but we did not receive a reply. From that moment on, it was mainly discussed in the press."


    Deco also revisited the contacts with Atlético Madrid, stressing the correct conduct shown by the Catalan club: "Jan has already explained that he spoke to them a few times, always respectfully. They told us they did not want to sell the player."


    On the future of the Argentine forward, the Blaugrana director did not want to commit himself: "The future? Every moment must be assessed for what it is. There is a lot of tension in the press, but there is nothing else to add."


    Deco also firmly denied that Barcelona put any pressure on the player to push him into publicly asking for a transfer: "We did not ask the player to say at the World Cup that he wanted to leave Atlético".


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