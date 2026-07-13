Barcelona confirm arrival of teenage star Josue Caicedo

The Catalan giants have moved to bolster their defensive options for the future by reaching an agreement with LDU Quito for the services of Caicedo. The left-back will join Barça Atlètic for the duration of the 2026/27 campaign, with the club reserving a formal option to make the move permanent should he impress in Spain.

In an official statement, the club outlined the details of the arrangement: "FC Barcelona and LDU Quito have reached an agreement for the loan of Caicedo to Barça Atlètic for the 2026/27 season.

The 18-year-old Ecuadorian footballer joins the Barça reserve team with an option to buy at the end of the season and will strengthen the squad managed by Juliano Belletti in the Segunda Federación."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano noted that the move was an exclusive story confirmed, all done as the player prepares for his European adventure.